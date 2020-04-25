Bill Houlihan of Springfield, a member of the Democratic State Central Committee from Springfield, says he expects party county chairs to meet ― probably by computer ― before the June 1 deadline to appoint a candidate to take on U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in the 18th Congressional District.

No Democrat ran in the primary to face LaHood, but state law gives major parties the opportunity to fill ballot vacancies in cases such as this. Already expressing interest in being named as the Democratic candidate are Stephen Jones, a Democratic precinct committeeman in Sangamon County and retired union member, and George Petrilli, a Springfield lawyer.

I asked Houlihan about the party’s plans after seeing that Dr. David Gill, who came very close to winning the 13th Congressional District U.S. House seat in 2012 when he ran as a Democrat, was listed in a federal court case as “an independent candidate who seeks to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois District 18.”

It turns out, Gill said in an interview, he’s considered such a run to make sure LaHood isn’t unopposed in the fall, but is “far less likely” to jump in himself if a Democrat is named to the ballot.

Gill got his name added as a plaintiff to the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Libertarian Party, Green Party and independent candidates, seeking to lower signature requirements to get on the November ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order in the state.

Chicago-based U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer ruled Thursday that just 10% of the usual signatures will be needed for independent candidates and most Green and Libertarian Party candidates. Also being allowed is gathering of signatures via computer. And while the filing deadline for independents and new party candidates had been June 22, it was moved back, so the filing period is now July 31-Aug. 7.

Gill said he thinks it would be “terrible” for LaHood, who is an honorary chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Illinois, to go unopposed. He said he thinks GOP House members “have to stand up and explain their record and their support for the president.”

LaHood political director Jim Reis said LaHood “is proud … of his record advocating for the district, ensuring good constituent service, and voting for the values of his constituents.”

Gill is still involved in a federal court case ― now at a stage before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ― stemming from 2016 and seeking to have petition requirements lowered for independents seeking to run for Congress. He fought to get on the ballot in the 13th as an independent that year.

A lawyer representing him there ― Oliver Hall of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Competitive Democracy ― is also a lawyer on the case helping independents and third-party candidates get on the ballot this year. He helped Gill get added as a plaintiff in the case.

Hall called Pallmeyer’s ruling aiding ballot access “thoughtful and reasonable.”

Also involved in that case ― representing Kyle Kopitke, an independent candidate for president from Flint, Michigan ― was former Springfield Ald. Sam Cahnman.

“Democracy was the big winner” in the order, Cahnman said. “Judge Pallmeyer did an excellent job of balancing the interests, providing independent and third party candidates a doable way to get on the ballot in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Part of the ruling is that Green and Libertarian candidates for president and U.S. Senate can get on the 2020 ballot without any signatures, as those parties had candidates for those offices in recent years.

Gill has sought congressional seats multiple times, but had his best shot in the newly drawn 13th in 2012. He ended up losing to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, getting 46.2% to 46.6% for Davis ― with an independent candidate that year getting more than 7%.

Gill lives in Bloomington, which like Springfield is split between the 13th and 18th, and he actually lives in the 18th ― about a mile from the 13th. A candidate for Congress has to live in Illinois, but legally doesn’t need to live in their district.

Gill remains an emergency room doctor, working at a hospital in Chester – which is in Randolph County, where there have been more than 75 COVID-19 cases. He’s also an associate medical director at a hospice in Fairview Heights.

Contact Bernard Schoenburg: Bernard.schoenburg@sj-r.com, 788-1540, twitter.com/bschoenburg