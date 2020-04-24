(NOTE: Nick in the Morning will be off next week, in pursuit of proper facemasks so we’re ready for the Great May Coverup in Illinois. Stay safe and see you early May 4. May the Fourth be with us, or something like that.)

Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, April 24.

Earlier this month, Nick in the Morning noted the Old Chicago pizza restaurant in Northwest Peoria was closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

we feared something more permanent, given the financial distress of its parent company.

That fear appears misplaced, at least for now.

Old Chicago at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie planned to reopen Friday for carry-out orders, according to one of its Facebook posts.

Hours this weekend are to be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., a local Old Chicago representative confirmed.

Old Chicago also intends to be open next week for lunch and supper, although specifics were unclear, including business hours.

"We are still figuring things out," the representative stated.

Old Chicago attempted delivery and takeaway service for a few days following the Illinois stay-at-home order that went into effect March 17. On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker extended that order through most of May, with a slight loosening in restrictions.

That loosening did not include on-site restaurant dining.

CraftWorks Holdings Inc., which owns Old Chicago, fired almost all of its 18,000 employees about a month ago after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

Once the virus subsides, CraftWorks stated it intends to reopen profitable locations, but half its 261 restaurants might be shuttered permanently.

Logan’s Roadhouse, another CraftWorks brand, has an outlet in East Peoria that remains closed, apparently.

But the Old Chicago limited reopening is good news and might augur well for a full-on return. Inevitably, however, there will be some Peoria-area eateries and drinkeries that won’t survive COVID-19.

Nick in the Morning plans to continue to support local restaurants as they do takeout and curbside pickup. If you can handle it financially, we’d encourage it.

After all, you can microwave only so many frozen pizzas. Or maybe we only can.

You’re going to miss these random YouTube songs while we’re gone next week, admit it.