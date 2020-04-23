WASHINGTON -- These aren't good days for Good Neighbor Days.

Washington's annual festival was canceled Thursday by the Washington Chamber of Commerce because of public health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time the festival has been canceled since it began in the 1970s, although festival days and events have been canceled because of inclement weather.

The 2020 Good Neighbor Days was scheduled for May 27-31 at the festival's usual site, 1800 Washington Road. More than 20,000 normally attend the five-day event.

Chevie Kriete, the chamber's executive director, said committee members planning the festival, who began their work in October, are heartbroken that the festival won't be held.

"I know my family looks forward to the festival as a kickoff to summer. It just won't be the same this year," Kriete said.

Kriete said the decision to cancel the festival wasn't an easy one. The safety of the public and festival volunteers, and the financial commitments of already stressed businesses were taken into account.

The festival is organized and run by the chamber staff and a large number of volunteers, and supported financially by the Washington business community.

It's the chamber's largest annual fundraiser.

Canceling the festival a month before it was scheduled to happen may seem premature, Kriete said, but the time allows the chamber to cut expenses and return deposits to merchants and vendors.

There is a glimmer of hope for festival-goers.

Kriete said parts of the festival could be held virtually or at a later date this year. Arrangements won't be made, though, until more is known about the recovery from the pandemic.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said the decision to cancel the festival was the right one.

"We always look forward to Good Neighbor Days, but keeping everyone safe is much more important right now," he said.

"We've missed out on so much already because of COVID-19 and will continue to do so, but I hope we'll become stronger and together, we'll get past this," Manier said. "Good Neighbor Days 2021 will be worth waiting for."

Kriete echoed Manier's thoughts.

"When it's possible, our community will need the opportunity to come together," she said. "We know Good Neighbor Days serves as a way to come together and celebrate Washington. We saw it after the tornado in 2013, and we'll see it again."

Good Neighbor Days was originally known by that name. The festival's name was changed to the Washington Cherry Festival in the late 1990s.

In 2014, the year after an EF-4 tornado decimated Washington, Good Neighbor Days became the festival's name again in commemoration of how neighbors helped each other in the aftermath of the twister.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.