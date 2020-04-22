EAST PEORIA — Faced with an expanding black hole in its budget because of disappearing revenues during the current global public health crisis, the East Peoria city council this week approved cuts that included police department layoffs, the elimination of a recently enhanced recycling program and the reduction of operating expenses across the city.

"Not a single person here wants to make these kinds of decisions," Mayor John Kahl told whatever unseen audience was remotely watching Tuesday’s council meeting on a television or computer screen. "This is unchartered waters for all of us."

A month ago, the city’s 2020-2021 operating budget was a done deal; compiled, presented, discussed and approved.

However, a plummeting revenue projection based largely on declining sales tax revenues that follow the state’s mandated closure of non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic left the city with a $5.4 million shortfall.

In the last several weeks, city department heads were told to cut budgets by 15%.

That new budget was passed 5-0 by a disheartened council on Tuesday.

The firefighters’ union agreed to forego annual raises it agreed in its contract negotiations with the city earlier this year. The Teamsters union will make a decision on raises on Thursday. The police union agreed to keep its negotiated raises, and lost four positions to layoffs.

The police layoffs include three recruits who were receiving training in the Police Academy when the academy was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. A fourth position was eliminated and the jobs of two retiring police employees won’t be filled.

The fire department absorbed a $900,000 budget cut, lost two positions through retirement and firefighters lost a wage increase and a clothing allowance.

Overtime pay across the city was all but eliminated. All non-union employees will not receive pay raises. Sewer and water projects, including a major overhaul on Highview Road, are postponed. Cuts in the public works budget could mean less thorough snowplowing routes in the winter.

Commissioner Dan Decker, who oversees the city’s street department that includes garbage collection, vowed to come up with a revenue-neutral way to salvage some sort of recycling program, but appeared to have little or no support on the rest of the council. As approved Tuesday, the budget would almost immediately eliminate the recycling program started last year.

The council will take a second, and final, vote on the budget at a special meeting on Tuesday.

"This whole COVID thing has affected us in more ways than just staying in the house," said Commissioner Mike Sutherland.

