Comptroller Susana Mendoza is posting information on her website about outlays the state has made to fight the coronavirus.

This is a welcome addition to the discussion since Gov. JB Pritzker hasn’t been forthcoming with information on state spending on the virus. He’s been asked several times at his daily briefings for some kind of numbers, but he’s so far not divulged anything. It’s often accompanied by some commentary about being more concerned with saving lives, as if disclosure and still addressing the pandemic are mutually exclusive.

A visit to https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/covid19-information/ will get you some information. As of Wednesday, the site showed that about $170 million had been spent, although a press release from the office pegged the amount at $174 million.

Just understand that as useful as the information is, it isn’t everything the state is spending. According to Mendoza’s office, what is on the web site "reflects direct expenditures for emergency product that are coming through our office." There are additional expenditures that will be submitted to the federal government for reimbursement or grants. An example is salaries and benefits for certain people working on COVID-19 related projects. Those costs won’t be submitted to the comptroller’s office and thus won’t show up on the site.

But even if the information is incomplete, it is better than operating in a complete information vacuum as was the case before.

Remember when Pritzker was complaining regularly about the lack of protective gear and other needed medical equipment and how that was forcing states to bid against each other to obtain it and that was helping drive up costs? He wasn’t just blowing smoke.

According to Mendoza’s website, the state spent $13 million obtaining 200 ventilators, the machines that keep severely ill patients alive. That comes out to $65,000 each.

And President Donald Trump was upset that the feds were going to have to lay out $12,500 a pop for a supply of them.

There have been stories floating around here and there from people dealing with the realities of hair growth in the time of the coronavirus. It may be the struggles of trying to cut your own hair, the dread of letting some other amateur have a go at your head or simply learning to channel your inner hippie and let it go.

And then there is Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside. Zalewski did a Facebook chat last week to address some of the ongoing issues in the state. He used the address to unveil his new hairstyle, which he dubbed the "cohawk." That’s as a Mohawk for the coronavirus era.

Surely you know that a Mohawk has hair cut down to the skin on the sides and most (if not all) of the back of the head and on top a strip of hair running down the middle. Often, that strip of hair is spiky. On Zalewski it is not. His looks more like the remnants of a pompadour.

"It is literally the goofiest, silliest, dumbest haircut you could possibly get. As you can see, it is really bad," he said during his Facebook session. "It’s goofy and I’ll be the first to admit it."

And there are people who say politicians never tell the truth.

Zalewski is turning his haircut into a charity effort.

He’s urging people to contribute money to charities that are helping people suffering economic hardships as a result of the pandemic. Although he’s partial to one helping his area, any will do, he said. Consider it the cost of admission for hurling insults about his cohawk.

"I’m willing to take the shame and the awful ridicule that’s coming my way, but I ask that you donate to whatever charity you see fit," he said.

