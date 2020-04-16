TOULON – Stark County property-owners will have a little extra breathing room in paying real estate taxes this year.

The Stark County Board Wednesday approved a measure that acknowledges coronavirus-sparked economic burdens. The county will waive interest on realty taxes left unpaid by the June 1 deadline, as long as the property owner settles the debt by Sept. 1.

However, failure to pay the taxes by Sept. 1 would result in interest charges being imposed retroactively to June, officials emphasized.

“You can make a single payment Sept. 1, and there will be no interest that has accrued since the June date,” Chairman Al Curry said during the meeting, which was conducted via videoconference and telephone. “However, if you don’t make the payment in September, (the interest) back-dates to June.”

The new ordinance cites the “unprecedented health crisis due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” leading to business closures and the state’s stay-at-home order. “Numerous county residents, small business owners, and retail establishments have expressed concern regarding their ability to pay their property tax obligations in a timely fashion,” it states.

Stark County has seen only one confirmed case of the disease so far, Henry-Stark emergency management director Mat Schnepple told the board. Henry County, with which Stark shares health department services, has seen 25, he said.

