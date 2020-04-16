Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside the Peoria area.

• LaSalle County reported two new cases Wednesday. The patients -- a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s -- are in isolation.

LaSalle County now has 26 cases. Ten have recovered, according to the LaSalle County Health Department.

• Mason County reported its fourth case of COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 30s with mild symptoms who is recovering at home, the Mason County Health Department revealed Thursday.

• Bureau County reported a seventh case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The county’s most recent such patient is a man in his 90s who has been hospitalized.

The positive test is the ninth reported by the health department that serves Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. Marshall County has had two cases. No cases had been reported in Putnam County as of Thursday morning.