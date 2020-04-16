PEORIA – COVID-19 testing sites will soon be coming to Heartland Health Services in Peoria, Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Thursday.

"We have sites coming online across Chicago, the Collar Counties, Peoria, and Southern Illinois with many more centers expressing interest and working to get their operations up and running," the governor said.

Testing at Federally Qualified Health Centers across the state will be done in coordination with the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association, said Pritzker.

Though testing capacities have been steadily increasing in Illinois, many people with symptoms are still unable to get tested. The Tri-County region currently has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 in Peoria County, 11 in Woodford County, and 21 in Tazewell County. Though the number of area cases has been rising slowly, increased testing capacity would likely lead to a greater number of confirmed cases, and give health officials a better idea how how to manage quarantine efforts, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator for the Peoria City/County Health Department during the daily press conference.

The goal is to get the new testing site open soon, said Hendrickson. The location is still being considered by administrators of Heartland Health Services, which has clinics at the Peoria City/County Health Department, 2116 N. Sheridan Road, in the Wisconsin Plaza Shopping Center, 2321 N. Wisconsin, and at 711 W John H Gwynn Jr Ave.

A drive through testing site, similar to the one in McLean County, is also being considered, said Hendrickson.

Having testing at Federally Qualified Health Centers, which are situated to provide services to underserved populations, is a strategic move aimed at getting testing where it’s needed most. People of color in Illinois have been dying at a disproportionate rate compared to other populations.

Testing capacities would be reliant on the supply of testing materials, but Pritzker said shortages of key components, like viral transport medium and swabs, have been eliminated. The state has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities across the state, and residents can expect to see testing capacity increase by thousands more tests per day in state labs alone, according to Pritzker.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria said that testing locations should open next week. She said the expansion of testing has been a project she’s been working on for a few weeks because she is concerned about how the epidemic could potentially affect her constituents.

"African Americans are 13 percent of the population in Illinois yet make up 42 percent of the deaths in the state," she said.

She noted that many in the black community are deemed essential workers and don’t have the luxury of working from home. They are on the front lines as essential employees during the ongoing pandemic, she said.

As such, testing should be concentrated in areas that have a larger population of African Americans, said Gordon-Booth. Peoria has a high concentration of minorities, many of whom live below the poverty line and lack quality health insurance or access to health care.

"We have to get it into Peoria next. We can’t wait another week,’ she said. "I have known countless people who have had every symptom and they can’t get tested."

Of the 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Peoria, 65 percent are white and 24 percent are black, said Hendrickson. Increased testing capacity would likely change those demographics. Increased testing, which helps officials understand how much of the population has been exposed to the virus, is key in helping officials decide how and when to lift quarantine measures, said Hendrickson.

"The governor, during his announcement, today made reference to the fact that one of the key aspects of the recovery phase, or when some of these restrictions can be lifted, was when we have the ability to do increased testing," she said.

