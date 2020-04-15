Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, April 15.

As of about 6:30 a.m., snow was falling at the Nick in the Morning world headquarters in North Peoria. Granted, there wasn’t much of it.

Just wait 48 hours or so.

The immediate Peoria area was expected to receive one-half inch or less of snow Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Most of that snow was to accumulate on grass.

Snow was expected to taper by about 9 a.m., followed by a high temperature of about 45 degrees.

Temperatures were expected to dip below freezing again late Wednesday and early Thursday. Later Thursday, rain was expected, with the mercury peaking at about 46 degrees.

Then comes the "big" snow. Well, big for mid-to-late April, anyway.

Peoria is expected to be along the cut line of a storm that might dump 1 to 3 inches of snow beginning around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasters were predicting about 2.5 inches of accumulation Thursday night/Friday morning in Peoria. Bloomington was forecast for 1.6 inches. Havana was forecast for almost nothing.

Heavier snow is likely north and northwest of Peoria. Galesburg was forecast for 3 inches.

The Weather Service in the Quad Cities predicted a band of 3-to-5-inch accumulation for areas south of Interstate 80 but wasn’t sure where it might fall or how wide that section might be.

Unlike Wednesday, the Thursday-Friday snow is expected to stick to paved surfaces, at least to some extent. Motorists should proceed with caution, the Weather Service warned.

Significant snowfall in April is uncommon but not unheard of.

Another blast of cold air is likely Friday night, when a low temperature of 29 degrees is expected. After that, a return to seasonal weather is forecast.

The weekend and early next week are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Maybe at least the weather, then, can return to normal. Nothing else seems to be.

To this point, 2020 is the year that that matches the title of the song not heard on the way to work, selected through a random YouTube search.

