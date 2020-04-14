Anybody who grew up in the 1960s and ’70s or earlier might be familiar with what a regional supermarket chain is implementing at its gasoline stations.

In response to coronavirus, Iowa-based Hy-Vee has begun to offer full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores, including two in Peoria.

Some fuel pumps at those stores are to be designated for full service from at least 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily, according to Hy-Vee.

A button on the pump can be pressed to request service. A telephone number also is to be posted on the pump. Those who want fuel service can call it.

Items from the convenience store, including food, can be delivered to vehicles, too.

No extra charge is to be assessed.

That makes it different from when full-serve and self-serve gas were being sold back in the day at the same stations. Usually, full-serve gas was a few pennies more expensive.

No word on whether Hy-Vee employees will clean full-service customers’ windshields, fill tires with air or check the oil.

Hy-Vee has gasoline stations at both its Peoria supermarkets, in the Sheridan Village shopping center and near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.