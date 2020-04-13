[FILE IMAGE/PIXABAY]

PEKIN — The Illinois State Police confirmed Monday night they had sent a “cease and desist” letter to the Pekin Country Club after word surfaced the facility was still open.

“Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations served a cease and desist letter to the Pekin Country Club on Saturday without incident. They remain compliant today,” said Beth Hundsdorfer, the state police’s top spokeswoman. “Governor Pritzker’s Stay at Home Order applies to golf courses and country clubs. This applies to both public and private golf courses.

“Illinois State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order but adhering to the order will save lives and it is the responsibility of every Illinoisan to do their part,” she said in an email.

Reports last week and over the weekend surfaced that the club was open for business and that people were using the course.

Last month, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all non-essential businesses closed as a way to combat the growing spread the COVID-19 virus across the state. Golf courses were not deemed “essential” and then ordered to close.

However, it also sparked a debate as some people believed the governor’s order wasn’t based upon state law. Also, the club, officials have said, closed to the public but was open to members.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower had said last week that he didn’t believe he had the authority to shutter the course if it was used only by its members as it was private property.

“This is a governor’s order. It’s not a law. The governor doesn’t have the authority to make laws. The country club is privately owned and it’s member owned and its members own the course,” he said. “If someone who lives there walks out of their back door and walks onto private property I have no right to tell them to get off.

“This is a much bigger issue than this golf course. It is a constitutional issue.”