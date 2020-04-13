After 43 years, it appears a Chillicothe restaurant has closed for good, or at least until a new owner can be found.

Di’s Track Inn, known for its diner-style food, closed March 18 because of the statewide coronavirus shelter-in-place order. According to a Facebook post apparently written by Track Inn owner Dianne Thrall, she doesn’t plan to reopen once that order is lifted.

The post suggested Thrall could have handled a two-week shutdown, which Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker mandated initially. But the subsequent extension through the end of April became untenable business-wise, apparently.

"I just (pray) that this horrible virus will end soon and we will all be OK and life goes back to normal," the post stated.

It appears Thrall is open to selling the restaurant at 1815 N. Santa Fe Ave., should there be a willing buyer.

Track Inn opened in 1977, but Thrall has owned it since April Fools’ Day 2011. That’s when she and husband Jack purchased it from Donna Gondek, who was one of the restaurant’s founders.

The Thralls had owned restaurants in East Peoria, Germantown Hills and Tremont.

"I love the business," Dianne Thrall told Times Newspapers when she took over Track Inn. "I enjoy meeting new people, which is what keeps me doing it.

"I’m glad I get to do a job I enjoy."

Track Inn specialized in breakfasts, massive pork-tenderloin sandwiches and pies, among other items.

According to the Times Newspapers story, the building that houses Track Inn was constructed 113 years ago. It has been the site of various restaurants and taverns.

The building is adjacent to the BNSF Railway Co. tracks that pass through Chillicothe.