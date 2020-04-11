GALESBURG — Knox County’s second coronavirus case is a male inmate in his 30s at Henry C. Hill Correctional Center.

The Illinois Department of Corrections reported the case on its website Friday and the Knox County Health Department followed Friday night with a release about the approximate age of the man.

Hill, 600 S. Linwood Road in Galesburg, holds about 1,700 inmates.

Prisons have been a hotbed for the virus, most notably in Illinois at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, where two inmates have already died because of the virus. According to the state, facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are placed on lockdown, meaning no movement is made across the facility except for medical care. No visits are allowed at the facility at this time either. Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine and in healthcare units are wearing full personal protective equipment, and all staff are wearing some PPE.

The first case in Knox County was reported at Galesburg Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter.