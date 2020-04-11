GERMANTOWN HILLS — Coronavirus concerns could not stop the Easter Bunny from making early rounds Saturday, with some help.

"We heard that Willow Hill United Methodist Church's Easter Eggstravaganza was canceled, but the Easter Bunny still wanted to see all its friends," the Germantown Hills Fire Department stated on its Facebook page Friday. "So, the GHFD offered to escort the Easter Bunny through the village on one of our trucks."

Sirens wailing and bunny waving, a two-truck procession wandered through multiple neighborhoods in and around the village in the late morning and early afternoon. Along the way, children and adults flocked to street sides to wave and smile back.