PEORIA — A man sustained a critical injury late Tuesday when he was shot in Central Peoria, authorities stated.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of West Wardcliffe Drive. The victim there suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The victim was injured in the neck-shoulder area. He was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

No information regarding a suspect was available early Wednesday, according to Dotson.