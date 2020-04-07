A member of the governor's office has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker said on Tuesday as he announced an additional 73 people in the state have died from the disease.

It is the largest single-day number of fatalities in the state. There have now been 380 deaths from the disease across Illinois.

"There are so many tragedies here. The countless family members, loved ones, friends and neighbors who grieve. The indefinite delay of funerals and celebrations of life. The fact that this will not be the last day that we say goodbye to our fellow Illinoisans because of the terrible toll of COVID-19," Pritzker said. "It's OK to let yourself feel all the pain that there is to feel today. I too am grieving, but I want you to know that my grief is only fueling my efforts to fight this virus and win."

The state Department of Public Health reported 1,287 additional cases on Monday, bringing the total to 13,549. That tally includes Monday's death in Tazewell County.

Tracking the curve

Infogram

Pritzker said the employee in his office felt sick March 26 and immediately went home, as did other employees. A multihour deep cleaning was then done.

Those who can work from home do, and the governor's office conducts temperature checks on those working in the building.

Check back for more later.