PEORIA — With COVID-19 pandemic testing the resources of medical facilities across the globe, OSF HealthCare and UnityPoint Health have both begun fundraising efforts to help offset costs locally.

“This is unprecedented stuff and it’s requiring all of our healthcare systems to divert resources and energy into an area we haven’t needed before,” said Tom Hammerton, president of OSF HealthCare Foundation during a phone interview last week.

In the last few weeks thousands of elective procedures have been postponed to preserve personal protective equipment and open up more beds in area hospitals. While the efforts have been key in preparing for a wave of COVID-19 infections, it represents the loss of serious money for hospitals and healthcare providers throughout the area. At the same time, healthcare systems have been pouring money into programs to help manage the pandemic. Many of these newly created services are being provided free of charge and will never recoup their costs.

Both UnityPoint Health and OSF HealthCare launched hotlines staffed by medical personnel to help keep people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms from seeking help in person to help prevent spreading the highly contagious virus. OSF’s helpline runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week with several dozen nurses answering calls at any given time.

“Massive numbers of dollars are involved in this program,” said Hammerton. “Thankfully Peoria hasn’t been really hit significantly yet, but our newest member, Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, is overrun. It’s a serious situation up there.”

OSF HealthCare’s Pandemic Response Fundraising campaign, www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation/funding/, allows donors to choose where their money goes. The three different projects are: Pandemic Digital Response Hub, which includes the hotline and other digital programs created for the pandemic; Pandemic Health Workers, which supports the deployment of trained workers to visit people infected with COVID-19, dispensing care packages and digital devices to help them monitor their health; and the Crisis Support project, which provides general relief for OSF HealthCare employees working on the front lines with child care assistance and the and effort to procure more personal protective equipment.

“We’re raising money for things like childcare because a lot of nurses and physicians didn’t plan for that. It’s hard to underestimate the hardship there, and just leaving them to their own devices didn’t feel appropriate,” said Hammerton.

UnityPoint Health is also asking for donations to help healthcare workers during the crisis. A donation to their COVID-19 Crisis Fund, www.unitypoint.org/peoria/donate-covid-19.aspx, will provide childcare reimbursement, elder care employee benefits, employee assistance resources, and expanded behavioral health access to UnityPoint Health employees working on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

UnityPoint Health is also asking the public to make and donate cloth masks, unitypoint.org/help, and to donate personal protective equipment, 672-4958 or email PIA_NEWS@unitypoint.org. UnityPoint us also seeking healthcare providers with specific specialties, like respiratory therapists, likely to be in high demand when COVID-19 cases increase in the community. Email Courtney.newgard@unitypoint.org for more information.

Since Peoria is known for it’s philanthropy, Hammerton has faith that calls for help will be answered.

“In all of our communities what we are seeing is everyone coming together for the greater good. In the face of a crisis, this is what people do, thankfully, and it’s wonderful to see. And Peoria, historically, is the most philanthropic city in the country — we did a study a few years back, and I suspect that hasn’t changed.”

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.