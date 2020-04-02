Those who saw Hersey Hawkins play basketball for Bradley University more than 30 years ago probably haven't forgotten it.

Neither has The Sporting News, apparently.

Hawkins was included in the publication's ranking of the top 68 college players over the past 35 years. For the 1984-85 season, the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams, now 68.

Longtime college basketball reporter Mike DeCourcey compiled the rankings. They didn't take into account anybody's professional-basketball careers.

Hawkins was 39th on The Sporting News list. That puts him between Rip Hamilton of Connecticut at No. 38 and Kenyon Martin of Cincinnati at No. 40.

Unlike a lot of his peers in this ranking, Hawkins didn't play for a Final Four qualifier or a national champion during his Bradley career.

"Playing without a 3-point line for half his career, Hawkins still managed to become one of 10 players ever to hit the 3,000-point mark," The Sporting News wrote.

"His Braves teams excelled in Missouri Valley Conference play, including a 32-3 record in 1985-86 that was rewarded with only a No. 7 seed by the selection committee."

That 7 seeding still rankles Nick in the Morning, who graduated from Bradley the year before that magical '85-86 season.

Bradley beat Texas-El Paso in its NCAA tournament opener and matched Louisville, the eventual national champion, for most of a second-round game before a late fade.

The Braves returned to the NCAA tournament in 1988, Hawkins' senior season. Again, a questionable low seed (ninth) preceded a first-round loss to eighth-seeded Auburn.

Still, Hawkins finished his Bradley career with 3,008 points. He led Division I college basketball in scoring his senior year.

Hawkins also was The Sporting News' national player of the year, as he was for The Associated Press and United Press International. He spent 13 seasons in the NBA and retired in 2001.

Currently, Hawkins is player-development director for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. Last November, Hawkins returned to Carver Arena for the first time in a couple of decades, to see Bradley defeat Radford.

“There are very few places in the country that support their team like Peoria," Hawkins said then.

No. 1 on The Sporting News list was Christian Laettner, who from 1988 to 1992 led Duke to four Final Fours and two national titles. He also generated a lot of detractors, thanks to his style and persona.

Read the entire list here. And please note Hawkins was ranked higher than a number of big names — Karl Malone, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson and Alonzo Mourning among them.