PEORIA — One new case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the Tri-County area in the last 24 hours.

The patient, who lives in Peoria County, apparently caught the virus through contact with a person with COVID-19, said Dr. Gregg Stoner, medical director of the Peoria City/County Health Department, during the daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Tri-County area is now 17, with eight in Peoria, four in Tazewell, and five in Woodford.

In the area’s four hospitals 10 cases of possible COVID-19 are under investigation and one has been confirmed. A total of six cases have been investigated or confirmed in the last 24 hours, and 15 specimens have been collected from both private and public labs.

