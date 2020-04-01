Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, April 1.

Among numerous salutes Tuesday, the American flag at Pekin City Hall flew at half-staff in memory of "The Flagman."

Larry Eckhardt died Tuesday at his home in Little York, located in Warren County, about 75 miles northwest of Peoria. He was 63.

In late 2017, Eckhardt was diagnosed with cancer.

For more than 15 years, Eckhardt traversed much of the Midwest and beyond to honor fallen military and public-safety personnel, among others.

Traveling in a decal-festooned van and trailer packed with thousands of American flags, Eckhardt would marshal volunteers in each location he visited. They would plant flags that lined routes from funeral homes to churches and cemeteries.

Eckhardt estimated he and his helpers planted about 500,000 flags at more than 200 tributes.

Among them were three for Pekinites. Eckhardt's flags flew for Marine Lance Cpl. Jordan Bastean and Army Sgt. Dean Shaffer, who were killed in action, and Army Pfc. Marty Rosenswipe, who died while on active duty.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft declared Tuesday to be Larry "The Flagman" Eckhardt Day in the city. "May he rest in peace," Luft stated.

On Eckhardt's Facebook page, plenty of other tributes were posted. Among them was one from Pekin Firefighters Local 524.

"We had the honor to work with him many times. A truly great person," it stated.

Sam Moser of Mangold Ford in Eureka helped Eckhardt purchase his most recent van.

"Larry has touched so many hearts through the years," Moser wrote. "I am blessed for the opportunity to get to know you."

Those who resided alongside Eckhardt in Little York expressed their appreciation in February, when he returned home to enter hospice care following a hospital stay in Iowa City, Iowa.

Volunteers planted American flags for more than a mile along the route the ambulance took to his home. Such a gesture could not have been more appropriate.

"Good man ... make that GREAT MAN," one mourner wrote.

Eckhardt's visitation is from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, social-distancing measures are to be in place.

After restrictions are lifted, a celebration of his life is to be conducted.