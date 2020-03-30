EAST PEORIA — Caterpillar Inc. is laying off employees at building KK, the company said Monday.

Caterpillar did not specify the number of employees involved. The company called the layoffs "indefinite."

Last week, Caterpillar announced the temporary closure of its foundry near Mapleton. That closure was implemented because of a decrease in product demand, not because of COVID-19.

The KK decision comes from a combination of economic and coronavirus concerns, said company spokeswoman Kate Kenny.

"A number of governments continue to classify operations such as Caterpillar’s as essential activity for critical infrastructure," she said in a statement. "Customers use our machines, engines, generator sets and parts to provide electric and stand-by power for hospitals, grocery stores and data centers; they transport food and critical supplies on the roads and rails; they mine essential commodities and extract the fuels to enable stable electricity; and much more.

"While our operations have been classified as essential activity, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on global economic conditions. We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions. These actions include indefinite layoffs at our East Peoria building KK location."

