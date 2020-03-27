Bureau and Henry counties each reported its first case of COVID-19, public health officials said Friday.

Hours after Henry County reported that initial case, it reported another.

The Bureau County resident is a 47-year-old man with no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case and is considered to have acquired the disease through community transmission, the Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Departments stated in a news release.

He was tested at an area hospital and is recovering at home.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the three counties served by the department, following a case Monday in Marshall County, said department administrator Hector Gomez.

In the first Henry County case, a woman in her 20s tested positive. The second patient is a man in his 60s.

The Henry County Health Department did not release additional information about either COVID-19 case.

The department was attempting to identify and monitor anybody who came in close contact with the patients.