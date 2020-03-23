PEORIA — The Peoria Salvation Army has closed its day care center and altered some of its meal schedules for those with acute needs during the national COVID-19 pandemic, but is keeping open its homeless shelter operation.

Also, two food pantries run by the Salvation Army will continue to operate.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes life in the Tri-County area, The Salvation Army has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at the Peoria Child Care Center as of March 19, 2020 to help prevent the risk of spreading the virus," according to a news release. "All parents with children in the program have been notified and informed that this is only a temporary closure. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and communicate updates as they become available. Our goal is to be in a position to re-open as soon as we can."

The Salvation Army in Peoria has two different Food Pantries open for those people in need:

The Salvation Army – Peoria Citadel, 2903 W. Nebraska Ave. in Peoria, will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army - Family Services, 417 NE Adams in Peoria, will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

The Family Shelter and the Men’s Safety Net Program located at the Sylvia Fites Center will remain open for those in need of a safe haven.

People staying in the shelters will continue to get a hot lunch and dinner each day.

The Salvation Army will work with those people in need of a meal who are not staying in one of its shelters by offering a sack lunch program or connecting with other community resources.

Grab and Go Lunch bags will be available for anyone needing a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Salvation Army Family Services, while Lunch with Love is suspended during the COVID-19 restrictions.The Salvation Army is providing mobile meals to certain locations in Peoria, including Taft Homes, Harrison Homes; Cityscapes, Lexington Hills and Woodlands Apartment Complexes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information contact the Care Team at (309) 202-6922 or (309) 202-5426.

For information on The Salvation Army services in Pekin, call (309) 346-3010.



For additional information on any of the program or services for The Salvation Army, contact Kathy Anderson at (309) 339-3849.