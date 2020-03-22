OTTAWA — A second individual in LaSalle County has been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a release Sunday from the LaSalle County Health Department.

The second case is a male in his 40s with no history of travel or contact with another confirmed case. He is recovering at home in isolation, the department said.

“We want to remind LaSalle County residents that both confirmed cases are considered to be community acquired, which makes it clear that community spread of the virus is present throughout the county," administrator Julie Kerestes said in a release.

Elsewhere in central Illinois, there have been three positive cases in Peoria County, two in Woodford County and one in Livingston County.