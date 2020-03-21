ROCHELLE — Bourbon production has come to an abrupt halt at Kennay Farms Distilling as owners Rick and Doris Kennay temporarily shift gears to serve the greater good during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, the family began producing hand sanitizer to meet the global health challenge that created a shortage of the product.

“Our main goal is to donate it to any area hospitals, clinics, first responders, fire departments … places like that to get started," Doris Kennay said. "We are starting in Rochelle, moving outward, and taking requests that are added to a pending list. We will know more once that first delivery rolls out the door.”

Her family researched what it would take to make hand sanitizer after seeing a social media post about other distilleries doing it. Grant View Distillery on South Main Street in Rockford has also suspended its whiskey and spirits production to make hand sanitizer.

Federal regulators gave them the legal green light to begin immediately — and a recipe to follow.

Although the ingredients are different, the production apparatus and process are the same as they are for making spirits. The Kennay team purged bourbon from the lines, cleaned and sanitized their equipment, and began lining up ingredients, including glycerin, from suppliers.

The alcohol has to be denatured, making it unfit for human consumption, and the proof needs to be cut to no more than 60%.

“People would understand it is for external use, not to be ingested,” Kennay said.

Kennay has materials on hand to produce 3,000 gallons over the next several days.

“There is a need in our community,” Kennay said. “It is something we are able to do. So it was no question, we need to do it, and get it out to the people who need it most. We are large enough that we can make a pretty good impact, and small enough that we were able to switch over quickly.”

The Kennays already are looking at ways to make smaller portions available for sale to the public. There are a lot of moving parts, she said, although product made for sale to individuals could be bottled and hand-labeled in-house and sold at cost.

Chief Dave Sawlsville of the Rochelle Fire Department said he was not surprised by the Kennays' ingenuity or generosity. “They are a small town farm family, and that is how they are,” he said.