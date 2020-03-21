PEORIA — There were 168 new cases of coronavirus disease reported Saturday in Illinois, but none was in the Tri-County area.

As of Saturday, three cases had been reported in Peoria County and two had been reported in Woodford County. No cases have been reported in Tazewell County.

The only other Journal Star-area county that has reported cases is LaSalle, with one.

An additional death was reported Saturday, a Cook County man in his 70s. An additional county, DeKalb, also reported a case.

The current total of cases statewide is 753 in 26 counties, with six deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.