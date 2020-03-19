Three more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in Illinois to four.

One of those who died was a 71-year-old woman from Florida who was visiting family in Illinois when she became ill. She was being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

The other deaths included a Will County man in his 50s and a Cook County woman in her 80s.

“Unfortunately, we do anticipate additional deaths,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “This coronavirus is an equal opportunity virus, no respecter of age, person, ZIP code or gender. It can affect anyone, even healthy people.”

The number of new cases diagnosed in Illinois increased by 136 from Wednesday, bringing the total to 424. Jackson, Kankakee, LaSalle, Washington and Williamson counties all reported their first cases. That means the virus has now been found in 22 of Illinois' 102 counties.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the number of cases “appears to be rising substantially because we are testing more.” At the same time, he said that should not be taken as an excuse by anyone to stop taking steps to prevent contracting the virus.

Pritzker said that some 20,000 bars and restaurants will be given a break on their sales taxes owed to the state. Those businesses, many of which have been shut down to control the spread of the virus, will have an extra two months to pay those sales taxes to the state and local governments.

Also, he said small businesses are allowed to apply for low interest disaster assistance loans to cover damages caused by the coronavirus.

Pritzker also said parents should have plans in place in case K-12 schools have to remain closed past March 30. Pritzker ordered that schools, public and private, be closed through March 30 to control the spread of the virus and ensure children don’t get infected and pass the virus on to relatives. He hinted that might not be enough time to curtail the spread of the virus.