The Pekin City Council unanimously passed an ordinance granting certain emergency powers to the mayor and the city manager during a special meeting Monday.

The ordinance was drafted as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to City Manager Mark Rothert, the Illinois Municipal Code grants city governments emergency powers in circumstances such as the COVID-19 outbreak or a tornado.

“But, that is by ordinance only,” Rothert added. “Cities and villages have to pass an ordinance spelling out what those emergency powers are. Currently, the city of Pekin does not have that ordinance on the books. We need to have this ordinance in place so that should an emergency arise … the mayor can have the power to make split-second decisions when the council is not readily available.”

The ordinance grants the mayor the ability to declare a state of emergency lasting for 14 days, such date as a quorum of the City Council can convene for public business, or until the mayor declares that the state of emergency has ended.



“The reason we went with 14 days is if something were to happen that was a crisis, an emergency or a disaster, we would have to have somebody be able to make instant calls, instead of waiting for the time to congregate the council,” said Mayor Mark Luft. “Since our meetings are two weeks apart, that gave us time for an actual scheduled meeting if we could not get everyone there for an emergency meeting.”

In a declared state of emergency, the ordinance authorizes the mayor to:

• Enter into contracts, incur obligations, and approve expenditures and disposition of public funds and property as necessary to respond to the declared emergency.

• Approve new spending in the event the emergency period extends beyond the current fiscal year and a new budget has not been approved.

• Suspend the provisions of any regulatory ordinance prescribing procedures for conduct of city business, or the orders and rules of any city agency, if strict compliance with the provision would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action, including emergency purchases.

• Utilize all available city resources as reasonably necessary to respond to the declared emergency.

• Direct the city manager to transfer the direction, personnel, or functions of any city department or agency, or units thereof, to any other city department or agency for the purpose of performing or facilitating response and recovery programs.



• Enter into such temporary agreements, including memoranda of understanding, with the city employee unions in order to ensure the continued provision of city services and the health and safety of the public and city employees.

•Recommend the evacuation of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area within the city.

• Prescribe routes, modes of transportation, and destinations in connection with evacuation.

• Control the traffic flow to and from a disaster area, the movement of persons within the area, and the occupancy of premises therein.

• Make provision for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing.

The ordinance also provides for the mayor to delegate any of his emergency powers to the city manager. The measure also stipulates that, should the city manager be unavailable due to geographic distance or incapacitation, the city finance director would exercise powers granted to the city manager.

“(We) drew up an ordinance that covered a chain of command and protocol so that we would be able to act … to keep the city running the best we could,” said Luft.

The ability to declare a state of emergency in Pekin is a particularly important feature of the ordinance, Luft added. A declaration of a state of emergency provides a community with eligibility to receive state and federal relief funds.

"Obviously, we’re taking this day-by-day and slowly watching the effects of the pandemic,” Luft said. “If we did not have this ordinance in place, then if we did have a catastrophe come this way, we didn’t really have it set up where our local government could stay on top of things. Without leadership in place, things get out of hand quickly. So, we just wanted to make sure that we had a proper chain of command, and that we had proper directives and procedures to make sure the city stayed afloat.”