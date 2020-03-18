The Susan G. Komen Memorial More Than Pink Walk — the successor event to local Race for the Cure — has been postponed to Oct. 3, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event originally was planned for May 9, its historical Saturday-before-Mother's-Day time.

The postponement is being made in light of federal guidance to avoid mass gatherings because of the ongoing spread of the new coronavirus.

The organization has also canceled its monthly Komen Cafe breast cancer survivor support group meeting, scheduled for Thursday.

It has also rescheduled its Peoria Circle of Promise survivor, caregiver and friends breakfast from March 28 to Sept. 19. It will remain at the Par-A-Dice Hotel, and already-purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. The keynote speaker will remain "The Biggest Loser" contestant Sonya Jones.