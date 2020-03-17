PEORIA — The Peoria city treasurer's office is to close to the public, effective Tuesday, a result of the coronavirus scare.

The decision to close the City Hall-based office was made after consultation with local health officials, according to a municipal news release.

Until further notice, all payments due the treasurer's office need to be made by check and through the mail. Cash will not be accepted.

Among payments the office accepts are those for monthly parking fees, various taxes and building permits.

Online payment options are available for some items, including the city stormwater-utility fee.

Mailed payments should be sent to City Hall, 419 Fulton St., Room 100, Peoria, IL 61602.

The treasurer's office telephone number is (309) 494-8545.