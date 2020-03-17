PEORIA — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the crash of a small plane near Lincoln earlier this month that killed three said there appeared to be no signs of mechanical issues on the plane.

The NTSB recently released its report regarding the March 3 crash that killed the pilot, Mitchell Janssen of Princeville, and his two passengers, Kevin Chapman of Urbana and Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wis. Their Cessna 172 plane crashed into Interstate 55 at the west edge of Lincoln at about 8:46 a.m. that day.

"A postaccident examination of the airframe and engine found no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures. The postaccident examination of the wreckage did not reveal evidence of a bird strike or snarge," the report said.

Additionally, there was found to be nothing wrong with the fuel. A preliminary review of weather data prior to and at the time of the accident found no evidence of low-level wind shear occurring near the accident site at the altitude the airplane was performing the orbiting turn, the report said.

Janssen, the chief flight instructor at Synergy Flight Center and a regional airline pilot, was hired by Shoener Environmental to conduct an aerial survey was to aid in the environmental assessment of potential wind turbine installations in the area. The purpose of the flight was to conduct an aerial survey of a bald eagle nest near Lincoln, the report said. The fatal crash was the third flight made to assess the nest. Chapman and Hanson, the report said, were ecologists from Shoener Environmental. They were to use cameras to document the bald eagle nest, the report said.

The plane took off at about 8 a.m. and flew from the LeRoy and Heyworth area towards Lincoln.

"To the northwest of Lincoln, the airplane entered a right-hand descending turn, orbiting around a heavily wooded area that is intersected by the Kickapoo Creek and highway I-55. The track data showed that during the turn, the airplane was losing altitude, losing ground speed, and the track data was lost at 0846," the report said.

Janssen, 22, was a former baseball player at Bradley University, from which he graduated last year.

A final report from the federal agency will likely take 12 to 18 months to complete.