Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, March 17.

Operating a hospital that serves rural communities can have its charms. But little is charming about scrounging for surgical masks, among other things.

During the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, that appears to be what Hopedale Medical Complex has had to do.

"You're going to run out pretty quick," said Emily Whitson, the facility's chief operating officer. "Basically, it's somebody's full-time job begging, borrowing and stealing to get supplies.

"Bigger hospitals are going to have a bigger stockpile than we would."

Most definitely, Hopedale does not fit the definition of a bigger hospital. The 25-bed facility is located in a southeast Tazewell County village of about 850 residents.

Hopedale isn't affiliated with a larger organization, such as Peoria-based OSF HealthCare or UnityPoint Health. Neither is Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, located about 70 miles southwest of Peoria.

Although Rushville has more than three times the population of Hopedale, 22-bed Culbertson also appears to be cognizant of a tight supplies market.

"It's not that we are burning through them, as we are actually trying to conserve and only use when needed," Culbertson spokeswoman Molly Sorrell stated.

"The issue is that we just can't get the product in because the demand is so high."

Culbertson has imposed restrictions on its physical access points and suspended some of its services, including cardiopulmonary rehabilitation.

If presumptive patients suspect they have COVID-19 and need Culbertson help, the hospital has outlined a diagnostic protocol for its main building and its clinics in Astoria, Beardstown and Table Grove.

A similar plan at Hopedale is evident to those within eyesight of its emergency room. The hospital has erected a triage tent outside the ER doors.

Patients from the Hopedale service area — which includes clinics in Atlanta, Delavan, Mackinaw, Manito and Tremont — aren't allowed through those doors until they've been screened for respiratory issues and body temperature, among other things.

If necessary, patients are directed outside to the tent. There a nurse is to meet them, one patient at a time, and conduct a more detailed examination.

"If there is any potential for a case, we're keeping that outside as long as possible," Whitson said.

Should a patient require additional attention, they would be transported to an isolation room inside the hospital.

The tent and an adjacent supply trailer were put in place Sunday, Whitson said. As of Monday, the tent already had been used.

"Anybody who has had a cough, we're sending them out there, because you just don't know," Whitson said. "Fever, same thing. That could be (a symptom of) 20 things."

The Hopedale ER usually is quiet. Whitson estimated it handles seven or eight patients daily, on average.

Still, the nascent era of COVID-19 has proven to be anything but usual. Even in the smallest of communities.

"We went through quite a bit of iterations on preparedness for this," Whitson said. "Lots of really long days, so we can handle it.

"We've got to take care of our patients."

Usually, this is where Nick in the Morning would insert a song heard on the way to work. Alas, we are doing most of our work not from the Journal Star offices but from Nick in the Morning's North Peoria headquarters, also known as our living room.

Social distancing, and all that. Before last week, we would call that "Being a loner."

Unless otherwise noted, then, we'll be going to YouTube and posting songs that pop up in our "Recommended" list. That might reveal more about our personality than we would like, but these are unusual times.

Here's the first one.