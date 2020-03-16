PEORIA — Danny Agatucci shut the doors at Agatucci’s Restaurant Sunday night, pondering when they might open again.

As it stands now, Illinois bars and restaurants can’t host customers through March 30. But as coronavirus concerns mount, Agatucci wonders if the shutdown will last more than two weeks.

He’s not the only one facing such uncertainty. Agatucci’s isn’t open Mondays, but the close-the-doors scenario was to play out Monday night across the state. Owners worry about bottom-line survival, employees worry about their next paycheck and clientele worry about growing unsettledness.

That last vexation — when will things be normal again? — resounds with particular unease at Agatucci’s, 2607 N. University St., a community touchpoint since 1926. For a good number of Peorians over a good number of generations, the eatery is the familiar place to go for a special birthday, a family reunion, a holiday reunion — or just to sit at the bar and shoot the bull with Danny or his cousin Tony Agatucci, who own the place together, the fourth generation of the family to do so.

Plus, it’s got some pretty good pizza. But the best offering there isn’t on the menu. As Danny describes it, “It’s the love and support Peoria has always shared with us” — and vice-versa.

But now, Agatucci’s is closed, for two weeks at least, maybe longer. And that’s weird for the joint, which — aside from the annual, two-week summer vacation — has never closed down for more than a day or two in 94 years, and then only for funerals and emergencies.

Sunday, Agatucci’s did brisk business, as many customers rushed in to get their last pizza fix. For a while, you could buy frozen Agatucci’s pizzas at groceries, but not anymore. During the shutdown, the eatery could offer takeout, an effort that wouldn’t make much money but at least would maintain a connection to patrons. But for now, the business is moving cautiously out of concern for employees, so take-out (at least for now) seems unlikely.

“My biggest concern would be putting someone at risk,” Danny said. “What if we called in someone, and he got sick, and then gave it to his grandma? I’d feel terrible abou that. The risk isn’t worth it.”

He probably understands COVID-19 risks more than most of us. The 51-year-old and his wife go to Italy pretty much yearly, and in between visits he likes to keep abreast with the country of his ancestors. His heart has felt heavier with every bit of coronavirus news out of Italy.

He thinks many Americans have been a bit cavalier in brushing off the coronavirus as simply flu-like. As of Monday, there have been 24,000 confirmed cases in Italy, with more than 2,000 deaths.

“I think we’re a little lackadaisical,” he says. “This is a very serious thing.”

Italian medical clinics and hospitals are running out of space to treat victims. Some have been waiting in tents, hoping for a chance at professional care.

“It’s triage, like a war scene,” he says.

The coronavirus has crippled the county, which largely has fallen under an eerie silence. To jump-start the economy, the Italian government this week is rolling out a rescue plan worth 25 billions euros (equal to 27 billion U.S. dollars) to help families and businesses.

Of that, Danny is most encouraged by the earmarking of $10 billion to help workers. If business shutdowns spread and lengthen in America, Washington would have to look at a similar initiative here — a possibility that might offer hope to worried bar and restaurant employees in Illinois, he said.

“At least Italy has put this idea out there,” he said.

At the end of business Sunday, the Agatuccis told staffers, “Everything is in flux. We’ll do everything we can to take care of you.”

The best thing, of course, would be the ability to put them back to work in two weeks. But with an eye toward Italy as well as his bottom line, Danny Agatucci knows that social distancing is the only way to contain the coronavirus.

“If everyone would stay home for two weeks, we could flatten out the curve,” he says.

Yet he realizes that everyone — himself included — doesn’t like to be told what to do. It’s hard to fathom the notion of helping your country by staying home and doing nothing.

“We’re a free society, right?” he says. “We enjoy that. But I went to the bank today, and I couldn’t help but think, ‘Where is the coronavirus? Could it be there? Or there?’

“This is a whole new ballgame.”

Danny can’t wait to be back behind the bar at Agatucci’s, flashing his big smile while pouring drafts and welcoming guests. But America needs only to take a glimpse at Italy ( we’re less than two weeks behind in terms of outbreak) and understand the need to be prudent — even if we can’t see familiar faces for a while.

“If this is what it takes to contain this and get past this, then this is the right approach,” he says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.