PEORIA — Because of fears of the COVID-19 disease spreading further, the 11th Judicial Circuit, which includes Woodford County, will limit the types of cases it hears.

Beginning Monday, the 11th Circuit, which also includes the counties of Ford, Livingston, Logan and McLean, will only hear cases involving criminal felonies, bond hearings, juvenile abuse/neglect, juvenile delinquency cases, petitions to rescind summary suspension and any other emergency hearings as they may arise.

If you do not have a case in one of these categories, please do not come to court, the courts administrator said in a news release.

An order with specific details will be published Monday that will include the process of notifying litigants of a future date, the release said.

In addition, please check the Illinois Supreme Court website for additional procedures as to the 11th Circuit after March 16.