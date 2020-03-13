Like Roanoke-Benson, its intended opponent Friday in the Class 1A high school boys basketball state finals aimed to win a championship trophy.

Unlike Roanoke-Benson, perhaps, a member of the Goreville community still has a chance for a victory.

Sarah Tripp is running in the Republican primary for an opening in the First Judicial Circuit, which consists of the nine southernmost counties in Illinois. The election is Tuesday.

Tripp's husband, Todd Tripp, is the boys basketball head coach at Goreville, which is located about 13 miles south of Marion and about 270 miles south of Peoria.

The Blackcats (35-2) were to play Roanoke-Benson (36-1) in the state semifinals at Carver Arena. But the Illinois High School Association canceled the tournament because of COVID-19 fears.

If there's any silver lining in the basketball cancellation, it's that it might give the Tripps a chance to catch their breaths.

"Man, it's been hectic," Todd Tripp said before the aborted games in Peoria. "We should have our own personal (reality-television) show. People probably wouldn't even believe our life right now and what we have to do."

Sarah Tripp is a partner in a law firm in Carbondale. She does not hold public office.

Being the basketball coach in a small community — Goreville has about 1,100 residents — can be akin to being the mayor, perhaps. But between games and campaigning, the Tripps have had little time for anything else.

"Little old Johnson County's got a lot of doors in it," Todd Tripp said with a chuckle. "It's hard to hit them all.

"When she decided to run, I said, 'You know this is all going to be during basketball season.' She said, 'I know we can do it.' It takes a lot of effort and not a lot of sleep."

It helps that Sarah Tripp is the perfect coach's wife, as her husband put it. She knows and understands the game, Todd Tripp said.

Goreville didn't have a chance to add to its 2018 fourth-place state finish. But a first-place finish in the GOP judicial primary might be a decent trade, at least in the Tripp household.

"We had a big Tuesday last night," Todd Tripp said a day after his team's Carbondale Supersectional victory. "We're hoping for a big Tuesday next week.

"We've done it together, and that's what it takes as a family. It's been special."