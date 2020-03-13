Though the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot has now passed, voters hoping to avoid Election Day crowds can still cast an early ballot throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Generally speaking, fewer people at any given time are at a polling place to vote early.

Here's where — and when — you may do so:

PEORIA COUNTY

Election Commission Office, 4422 Brandywine Dr, Peoria: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Peoria Public Library - Downtown, 107 NE Monroe St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Dunlap Public Library, 302 1st St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday

Alpha Park Public Library, 527 S Airport Rd, Bartonville: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

TAZEWELL COUNTY

County Clerk's Office, McKenzie Building, 11 S. 4th St., Suite 203: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

WOODFORD COUNTY

County Courthouse, 115 N. Main St., Room 104: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday