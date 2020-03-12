The minute-to-minute evolution of coronavirus news, from the reports of new cases to the cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day parades to limiting spectators at the Illinois High School Association state basketball tournament, is changing how we cover the community.

We have assigned a reporter — Leslie Renken — to work full time on coronavirus stories with help from her colleagues. You can reach Leslie at lrenken@pjstar.com to share story ideas, news tips or to offer to be a news source.

We will be tracking multiple angles of this important topic and providing news you can use to protect yourself from this pandemic. These stories will be provided free on our website in a special section at pjstar.com/coronavirus.

Coronavirus is also impacting how we do our jobs. Given the increased breadth and momentum of the virus, many of our reporters will be working remotely or from home. And we are closing our lobby temporarily to decrease the risk of accidental exposure to those who must perform their duties at our facility. It’s a safeguard likely being used in other businesses throughout central Illinois.

This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to update you as things change.

Thanks for reading the Journal Star, and please be safe.

Dennis Anderson is the executive editor of the Journal Star and Gannett’s Illinois state editor. He can be reached at danderson@pjstar.com.