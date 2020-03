PEORIA — An East Bluff residence was the site of an apparent shooting last weekend, according to police.

The incident took place about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East McClure Avenue.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to a leg, Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson stated Monday.

Officers found the victim at a local hospital, where he or she was transported by private vehicle. The victim's injury wasn't believed to be life threatening.

Police were continuing to investigate.