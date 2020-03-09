PEORIA — A fire Monday morning at a Central Peoria house wasn't obvious. But it caused enough damage to displace the resident, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called about 6:15 a.m. to 2110 N. North St. When they arrived, they found the resident outside and no evidence of fire at the 1½-story house.

The resident told firefighters he heard a popping noise in the basement, then discovered smoke. When crews opened the front door, they saw smoke had filled the first floor.

Flames were discovered in a basement room and were brought under control within about 10 minutes, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Relatives were to house the resident until repairs can be made. Damage was estimated at $4,000. The fire cause was under investigation.