PEORIA — A Peoria teen will be sentenced for murder on April 22, a judge ruled Friday.

Zavion Marks, 15, is facing at least 20 years and possibly up to 40 years in prison for the June 12, 2019, death of Zarious Fair, 16. And if Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman finds he’s beyond rehabilitation, he could receive 60 years — the normal cap for first-degree murder.

The date was set at a brief hearing in Peoria County Circuit Court on Friday morning.

During a three-day trial in October, prosecutors hammered home that Marks and another man, Doyle Nelson, 18, came up behind Fair and another girl as they were walking in the 700 block of East Frye Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. The girl testified that Marks indicated he wanted to rob Fair, though she told jurors that it appeared the two boys would start fighting. Nelson rooted through Fair’s pockets, finding nothing. Then, the girl said, Marks fired four times, striking Fair three times. Fair, 16, died a short time later at the hospital.

Nelson is also charged with murder and is scheduled for trial later this month.

Marks' attorney will likely introduce psychological evidence at his client's sentencing that argue that Marks was on the low-end of the what is considered "normal" IQ. By taking a thorough look at his life, both intellectually and socially, the attorney argues, a judge could better decide what the appropriate sentence Marks should receive.