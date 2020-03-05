LEWISTOWN — The Peoria Christian boys basketball team avoided a self-destruct mode in the closing minutes and survived for a 57-54 win over Liberty in the Class 1A Lewistown Sectional semifinal on Wednesday night.

The Chargers (26-8) advanced to the sectional final on Friday against Athens despite missing seven of their last 11 free throws in the final 1:32.

The Eagles (26-6) rebounded the final missed free throw by Tony Cornish with about five seconds left, but Jordan Neisen missed a desperation trey at the buzzer.

Cornish had a rare off night from the stripe, missing his final six free throws of the game, but made up for it with eight key rebounds and six blocks for PC.

“He’s one of the best defensive players in the area, and without him, we’re not even close,” Chargers head coach Jason Persinger said. “But it’s a big moment, and that’s one of our better free throw shooters.

“I had full confidence in him to knock them down.”

It was not a typical night at the stripe for Cornish.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “Everything felt good and looked good when I released it. But it was off the rim, long, or in-and-out.

“The pressure didn’t affect me. I just think I was rushing it a little bit. I’m grateful to my teammates that they were able to have my back, and we got to pull out the win.”

Cornish did hit two free throws with 53.1 seconds left in regulation to give PC its final points of the night.

But despite his misses the next three trips to the stripe, the Chargers never gave up another point to the Eagles.

“We’ve had kind of the mindset all year that if one guy’s in a rough spot, we pick each other up,” Persinger said. “And our defense really rallied around that. I was really proud of our defensive effort.”

After falling behind by four in the first quarter, the Chargers started hitting from long range in the second period.

Daniel Duncan (22 points) and Braden Tilson (16 points) hit back-to-back treys to give PC a 25-23 lead with 3:42 left in the half.

After a pair of free throws by Liberty’s Jordan Niesen, Tilson hit another trey and the scored on a breakaway layup just before the break.

“I was just playing good defense, and we were running like we always do in practice,” Tilson said. “And they just gave me the opportunity to score, and I took it.”

Duncan and Tilson hit treys in the third to help the Chargers take their biggest lead at 38-31 with 4:24 left in the third.

But Liberty stayed close, and made a late charge in the fourth.

Wes Hunt went one-for-two from the stripe to give Peoria Christian a 55-49 lead. Breiton Klingele hit a trey and Neisen scored off a PC turnover to pull to within 55-54 with 1:05 left.

The Chargers, who went 7-for-17 on free throws, were able to hold on from there, getting four straight stops to win the game.

“This win is huge for our school,” Persinger said. “But all the credit goes to these kids. They work hard year ‘round, and I’m really thankful for them.

“We’re going to enjoy this for about 30 minutes, hit the gym tomorrow to practice our free throws, and start working on Friday.”

