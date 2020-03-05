A Rockford lawmaker wants to give the Native American community all oversight of how it wants its imagery to be represented in Illinois high schools rather than lawmakers holding that authority.

Democratic Rep. Maurice West is changing the original requirements under House Bill 4783 and it would instead create the Native American Tribal Commission of Illinois that would set its own mandates for schools to comply with on a school-by-school basis.

Creating the commission, West said, would “Give the Native American community their strongest voice. With this (current) bill, it gives us (lawmakers) the voice, gives us the power to mandate what these schools do. With the commission, it gives the Native American federally recognized members to make their own decision with each individual high school.”

He got the idea to form the commission after finding out that the Chicago Blackhawks have their own board of Native American tribal members who control what the Blackhawks do regarding its imagery.

The original bill would have required schools to get their own consent from a Native American tribe within 500 miles, but schools would now be able to get consent through the commission.

Members of federally recognized tribes would make up the commission, and they would be appointed by Governor JB Pritzker and other state leadership.

Although the bill passed the House Elementary & Secondary Education committee by a 13-8 vote Wednesday, it will have to come back into committee outlining what the commission will do and how it will be formed — such as what rules it would be allowed to put in place, how many members will serve on it and how they’ll be appointed, West said.

Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, a Pawnee High School graduate — whose mascot is the Indians — voted against the bill because of the possible budgetary impacts changing a mascot could have on a school district.

“There could be a huge financial impact in school districts,” Bourne said. “There’s a lot that goes into changing a mascot cost-wise, so this is more than a traditional thing — although that’s a big part of it — this is also a fiscal concern for their budgets.”

West understands the fiscal impact changing a mascot would have, but said that if there’s a case where a school can’t comply with the commission’s requirements, there would be a grace period for the school to change its mascot. But he wants to let the commission make those choices on how long the grace period would be.

“At the end of the day, I’m not trying to ban or get schools in trouble for their tradition — I’m not trying to do that at all,” West said. “We need to make sure we’re working with these schools, so they can make the necessary steps toward inclusivity without breaking their bank account.”

He said he’s received countless phone calls and emails from people fighting against the bill who believe West is trying to ban mascots.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I strongly disagree with this bill, we love our school mascot, I feel we bring honor to the Native Americans,’” West said. “‘I feel,’ instead of what the Native American community feels.”