Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, March 4.

Coronavirus fears don't appear to be abating in the U.S., although the number of confirmed cases still appears to be small.

As of Wednesday morning, nine U.S. deaths from the China-originated virus had been reported. Almost all those fatalities were connected to a Seattle-area nursing home.

Still, precautions are being taken to prevent coronavirus spread. Those include precautions by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.

The diocese has announced it would continue to suspend offering communion from the chalice during services. There was no indication how long that prohibition might last.

"Although, because of the alcohol content in the outward sign of the wine largely eliminates any danger of contagion, it still seems wise to take this precaution," Bishop Daniel Jenky wrote in a diocese letter issued Tuesday.

The host, the sacramental bread offered during the Eucharist, will continue to be offered. But Jenky strongly suggested recipients take the host in their hands rather than on their tongue until the flu threat subsides.

Those who continue to receive the host on their tongue should extend it as far as they can and open their mouths widely, to minimize the passing of saliva from person to person through the minister's fingers.

"Earlier generations were well-trained on how to receive on the tongue, but this is clearly much less true today," Jenky wrote.

Accepting the host on the hand has been a communion option for more than 40 years.

For now, the kiss of peace during Mass should be expressed by smiling or waving rather than by handshake or hug, Jenky wrote. Faithful also should bless themselves before the Holy Cross during Good Friday services instead of kissing it.

Ill Catholics are under no obligation to attend Mass, according to Jenky, whose diocese extends from the Quad Cities to Danville.

"Please also remember that public worship is no more dangerous than going to work, coming to school or attending sports events," he wrote. "We should not panic, but we should take some care."

Such care includes washing your hands regularly, the letter stated. That repeats advice offered far and wide during the coronavirus scare.

Then again, shouldn't people be washing their hands frequently all the time?

Give that some thought while remembering just plain water, as described in the song heard on the way to work, won't scour your hands sufficiently.