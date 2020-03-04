MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man was accused of stealing a vehicle, then breaking into a agriculture-related retailer and stealing firearms, authorities stated.

George C. Wallace., 23, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses, including burglary and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond had not been set, pending a court appearance.

Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a burglar alarm at Farm King, 2101 U.S. Route 67. The guns were missing from a smashed display case, the sheriff's office reported.

Following a pursuit on foot, Wallace was apprehended.

An inventory determined all the missing weapons were recovered, according to the sheriff's office.