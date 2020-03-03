PEKIN — Peoria County Board member Matthew Windish pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor battery for an incident last November just outside Tremont.

A conviction will not be entered on record for Windish, 39, of Brimfield, if he successfully completes 18 months of court supervision, according to court records. He also was fined $75. His plea came a week before his scheduled trial in Tazewell County Circuit Court.

The charge alleged that Windish “made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with Christian Wolf in that he pushed Wolf to the ground.

Windish was arrested Nov. 5 at the scene, a lot owned by A&R Bulk Transport, for which Wolf worked. He was released later that day and formally charged a week later after the case was reviewed by the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The operations manager of A&R told police Windish left a trailer in the lot but was told that drivers who park vehicles there are regularly charged for using the land. When Wolf requested payment before Windish left later that day, Windish’s responses eventually became physical, the manager said.

A second employee recorded a video that appeared to portray Wolf trying to stop Windish from attaching a tow truck hook to a vehicle, while a third man was brandishing a large wrench. That man said, “I’m fixing to bust you with this wrench” as Windish and Wolf wrestled on the ground.

At one point in the video, Windish appeared to shove Wolf to the ground.

Windish was elected to the County Board in 2018 to represent the western part of the county, including Brimfield, Elmwood and part of Dunlap.