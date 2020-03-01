WASHINGTON — Ruben Perez's mailbox was a victim of city snow removal operations following an early January dumping of wet, heavy snow.

"The mailbox itself and post were fine, but the steel bracket holding the mailbox was damaged," said Perez, who lives with his family on Sonny Drive in Washington.

Perez bought a new bracket and installed it the day after his mailbox was damaged. On the one day his mailbox wasn't usable, Perez said, his carrier put his mail on his home's porch.

"Thankfully, we have a great mail carrier," Perez said.

The city reimbursed Perez for his time and effort, providing $100 of the $150 cost of the mailbox repairs within a few days after Perez sent the city a copy of the receipt for the new bracket.

Perez unintentionally became the first Washington resident to take advantage of the city's new policy regarding a mailbox that was damaged by a city employee during snow removal operations or other city work.

The policy, approved Dec. 16 by the City Council, put into writing a procedure that had been followed by the city for years but had provided residents with up to $50, or $100, or as much as $300 in reimbursements.

Under the terms of the policy, a resident has two options if it is determined by the city that a mailbox was damaged by a city employee.

The city will replace the mailbox and make sure it meets U.S. Postal Service standards, or provide $100 reimbursement if the resident wishes to do the replacement or repairs.

A city employee will inspect a replacement mailbox installed by a resident to make sure it meets Postal Service standards. If the standards aren't met, there will be no reimbursement.

Perez said he opted to fix his mailbox himself because only the bracket was damaged, and he didn't want an entirely new mailbox and post provided by the city.

"We like our mailbox. We don't want a standard mailbox with a wooden post," Perez said.

Of the 20 or so mailboxes damaged this winter by city snow removal operations, Schone said, Perez is only resident who has opted for reimbursement.

The number of damaged mailboxes is typical for a winter, said Kevin Schone, the city's public works manager. During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the city spent $3,533 on mailbox replacement.

Perez said in general, he's happy with how the mailbox policy worked in his case.

"I'm glad the policy exists, but I think the $100 maximum reimbursement may be too low for our city," he said. "Plus, it would be nice to have the option of being reimbursed electronically by the city instead of getting a check."

Schone said he thinks the mailbox policy is a success so far.

"The best part is, we can tell a resident that a policy is in place, and the City Council has approved it," he said.

