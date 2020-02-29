If you are of a particular age and you grew up in central Illinois, you probably remember the “air curtain” entrances at the Bergner’s department stores downtown and at Sheridan Village.

Bergner’s proclaimed that they were the first department stores in the United States to have such entrances. The claim was also made that the air curtains would keep out the elements, stray dogs and other creatures.

What is verifiable, according to comments on our Local History Collection Facebook page, is that many central Illinoisans have fond memories of walking through the unique entrances at both locations.

