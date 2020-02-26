PEORIA — Executive producer William Baker has added station manager to his job duties at WTVP, Peoria's public television station, and Marcia Bolden has been hired as the station's director of philanthropic operations.

Baker's position involves overseeing the daily operation of the station. He'll also serve as liaison between technical departments and the CEO, and will be charged with moving the station forward technologically and in fundraising. He's held many roles at the station, first being hired during his time as a student at Bradley University, and viewers may be familiar with his work producing and writing every episode of WTVP's show "Illinois Adventure.

Bolden's post involves work with the philanthropic community in major gift acquisition and cultivating community partnerships. Most recently, Bolden has served as executive director of Align Peoria. She's a Peoria native with lengthy experience in work at not-for-profit entities in the fields of higher education, human services and workforce development.