PEORIA — A teen was bilked out of $800 in a puppy scam.

On Feb. 18, a mom called the Peoria County Sheriff's Office on behalf of her 19-year-old daughter, with whom she lives north of city limits. The previous week, the teen had spotted a Craigslist ad for a French Bulldog puppy for sale out of Chicago. The teen contacted the seller, who wanted $500 for the dog and $300 for courier delivery, according to a sheriff's report.

On Feb. 12, the teen made a payment of $800. However, as of the following weekend, the teen had received nothing. The teen contacted the seller, who wanted another $1,200 "for the dog to receive shots and be checked by a vet before being 'certified' for delivery," the report stated.

She did not send another $1,200. Instead, her mother contacted the seller, who hung up the phone, the report stated.

The report, categorized as "deceptive practice," states that the mom "understands that it is very difficult to investigate these types of crimes."