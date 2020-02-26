Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Feb. 26.

As of 6 a.m., the snow was falling at the Nick in the Morning headquarters in North Peoria. It was to continue for a few more hours, evidently.

That was enough to cause some area school districts to delay or cancel onsite classes.

Among districts that canceled were:

• Beardstown District 15

• Germantown Hills District 69

• Hartsburg-Emden District 21

• Metamora Grade School District 1

• Metamora Township High School District 122

• Riverview District 2, East Peoria

• Schuyler-Industry District 5, Rushville

• Washington Central District 51

• Washington Community High School District 308

• Washington Grade School District 50

• Washington Grade School District 52

Dunlap District 323 was among districts that were operating on a two-hour delay. Also delayed by either one or two hours were:

• Astoria District 1

• Brimfield District 309

• Elmwood District 322

• Farmington District 265

• Henry-Senachwine District 5

• IVC District 321, Chillicothe

• Midland District 7, Varna

• Olympia District 16, Stanford

• Princeville District 326

• VIT District 2, Table Grove

A total of 1.3 inches of snow was measured Tuesday at the Peoria international airport. Since midnight, 2.1 additional inches had fallen as of 6 a.m., per Ben Deubelbeiss of the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Princeton received 3.1 total inches. Fairview and Knoxville reported 3 inches each, 2.8 inches in Morton, 2.3 inches in Roanoke, 2 inches in Avon and 1.7 inches in Kewanee.

"There wasn't an area where there was a real heavy snow band overnight," Deubelbeiss said. "It's been steadily shifting east across the area."

Street conditions in Peoria were slick, according to Sie Maroon of the city public-works department. Plowing and salt treatment were helping to reveal more pavement on major thoroughfares.

"Studies have shown that most vehicle accidents occur when there is about 2 inches of snow on the pavement," Maroon stated. "We are currently in that range for accumulation this morning."

Maroon suggested motorists keep it slow and allow more time to reach their destinations. Deubelbeiss did, too. A strong north wind was causing blowing and drifting in open rural areas.

Snow was expected to taper to flurries between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Deubelbeiss.

The school-closing list will be updated as warranted. Meanwhile, sit back relax and don't strap it down, but do listen to the song heard on the way to work.